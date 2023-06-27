Bayley reacts to absent WWE Superstar potentially joining Damage CTRL

Bayley has recently reacted to an absent 32-year-old WWE Superstars potentially joining the Damage CTRL faction.

Damage CTRL has fallen on some hard times as of late. Dakota Kai tore her ACL on the May 12 edition of WWE SmackDown and will miss a significant amount of time. Both IYO SKY and Bayley have already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1. However, The Role Model's spot may be up for grabs.

IYO recently put Bayley's spot on the line in a match against Shotzi that was scheduled to take place this past Friday on SmackDown but ultimately never took place. However, a "Women's Money in the Bank summit" is scheduled for tonight's edition of RAW.

Earlier today, Piper Niven reacted to her potentially joining Damage CTRL with a five-word message.

"World selection and QQ loyal," Piper tweeted.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter and responded to Piper Niven's message with several thinking emojis.

Bayley addresses comparisons between The Bloodline and Damage CTRL in WWE

Damage CTRL arrived at WWE SummerSlam last year and immediately made an impact.

The heel female faction drew comparisons to The Bloodline early on, but Bayley recently disclosed that she doesn't want to emulate anyone else.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, The Role Model praised The Bloodline but said that she hopes Damage CTRL can carve out their own path.

"I don't wanna emulate anybody. I love The Bloodline, I love The Usos, but we just wanna be remembered for what we did and how we stood on our own and kinda carved our own path. All we're focused on right now is just winning and staying at the top and really showing the rest of the division how things should have been going this whole time," she said. [From 03:42 - 04:04]

When it began, it appeared that Damage CTRL was going to take over the women's division, but that has not come to fruition. The two factions are more comparable now as they are both seemingly coming apart every week on WWE television.

Would you like to see Piper Niven join Damage CTRL? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

