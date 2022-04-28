"She knows why" - Bayley urges WWE to book her in a match against NXT star

WWE Superstar Bayley has been teasing her return to the company for weeks, and it seems she has finally chosen her first target.

Bayley has been sidelined with an ACL injury since July 2021, but has remained active on social media, cracking jokes in character and calling out various superstars. The latest to receive the attention of the "Ding Dong, Hello!" host is NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell.

Although many of her posts could be taken as jokes or teases, Bayley made her intentions very clear on social media this week, laying out the challenge to Hartwell in a tweet and begging someone to book the match:

"I wanna wrestle @indi_hartwell right now. She knows why. *angry emoji* Someone book it," she tweeted.

Hartwell is just the latest to receive a dig from the first Women's Triple Crown Champion. She has recently teased going after the Women's Tag Team titles currently held by Sasha Banks and Naomi, and was even in attendance at WrestleMania 38, where she took a shot at Shayna Baszler.

Is Indi Hartwell interested in having a match against Bayley?

While it's highly unlikely that WWE would waste Bayley's big return on an episode of NXT 2.0, there's always a chance that the company could book this match somewhere down the line.

With the recent integration of RAW and SmackDown talent in the developmental brand, it remains a possibility that the former hugger will make an appearance in the future to step into the ring with Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell responded to the request for a match in joking fashion, using a GIF of the former champion's friend and tag team partner Sasha Banks.

With both Asuka and Lacey Evans returning to RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks, the eyes of the WWE Universe have turned to the "Ding Dong, Hello!" host in anticipation of her eventual return. When will it happen? Only time will tell.

Would you be interested in seeing a match between the former hugger and NXT 2.0's Indi Hartwell? Who do you think would win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

