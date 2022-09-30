Bayley wants to defend the RAW Women's Title against recently returned star if she defeats Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules

Bayley has named Candice LeRae as the first person she would defend the RAW Women's Championship against if she wins the belt at WWE Extreme Rules. The Role Model is set to face current titleholder, Bianca Belair, at the event in a Ladder Match.

The Poison Pixie made her surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where she quickly defeated Nikki A.S.H. During the show, she was also involved in a backstage segment with Damage CTRL.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Bayley stated that Candice LeRae is the first person she'd defend the RAW Women's Title against, as she's the one who probably got her rehired.

"Well, you know who would be number one I guess? Candice LeRae. She showed up, she won in like what? A minute-thirty seconds? (…) I know she’s gonna walk in here and think that she’s gonna take over this division because she’s super popular and she is trending and I hyped her up a lot so she can thank me. I mean, I probably got her-her job back, let’s be honest. I tweeted about her so much," said Bayley. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Bayley says Liv Morgan winning the SmackDown Women's Championship was one of the biggest moments for her

The Role Model is the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE, making her one of the most decorated female stars in the company's history.

During the same interaction, she noted that watching Liv Morgan capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank was one of her biggest moments during her hiatus.

"Well I did watch [the WWE product when I was injured] and that’s when I realized things needed help... But during my time off, I don’t know. I guess one of the biggest surprises or one of the biggest moments for me when I was hurt was Liv Morgan winning the title and I feel like that was a long time coming so watching her journey to get to that was fun to do," added Bayley. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Bayley gave Bianca Belair her first pinfall loss in over 300 days at Clash at the Castle. It remains to be seen if she has what it takes to win the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules next month.

Do you think The Role Model will be the one to dethrone Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments below!

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far