"Someday" – Bayley wants a rematch with ex-WWE star released two years ago

Bayley recently tweeted that she wants to face a former WWE Superstar again, six years after their only in-ring encounter.

At this point, Bayley has been on the sidelines for about eight months. She keeps herself busy, though, and regularly posts on Twitter.

A fan recently shared a picture of The Role Model and current IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo. The fan was upset they'd never see the two have a match. Both female stars responded to the tweet, with Bayley saying she'd love another match with Purrazzo someday.

Check out the exchange below:

Bayley and Deonna Purrazzo have had only one match

On June 9, 2016, taping of WWE NXT, the two stars faced off in a singles match. Unfortunately for Purrazzo, she lost the bout.

You can check out the match below:

Purrazzo didn't make much noise during her WWE run, which ended two years ago. She lost to Nia Jax in her final WWE match. On April 15, 2020, WWE released Purrazzo and several other talents.

The 27-year-old star later appeared on the Busted Open podcast and spoke candidly about her WWE release. Check out her full comments below:

"I don't care that WWE fired me, or didn't want me, or didn't think I was good enough! I think I'm good enough. And if IMPACT believes I'm good enough, and if Ring of Honor believed I'm good enough, if Japan thought I was good enough, I'm good enough! I just needed to get back to believing in me and believing in the little girl who wanted to be here her entire life."

Deonna Purrazzo has done quite well for herself since her WWE release. She's a two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion and was recently involved in a heated feud with Mickie James, praised heavily by fans.

It seems highly unlikely that these two women will face each other anytime soon. Would you like to see a rematch between the duo down the line?

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh