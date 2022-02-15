"I got next" - Former champion wants the winner of Becky Lynch vs Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber 

Bayley hopes to face the winner of the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lita at WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The two-time Smackdown Women's Champion has been on the shelf since suffering a torn ACL in a training session last July, but she's obviously hoping to make it back soon.

Bayley took to social media this afternoon to put over the fact that Lita is competing for the RAW Women's Championship in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. The injured star told Lita to go win because she wants the next shot at the title, tweeting out:

"The fact that someone like @AmyDumas wants to be back fighting for a title speaks volumes on our whole division. Go win, Lita. I got next," Bayley tweeted.

Will Becky Lynch still be the RAW Women's Champion after this Saturday?

While Bayley wants Lita to win on Saturday, it's incredibly hard to bet against Becky Lynch right now.

Big Time Becks has had a championship around her waist nearly every time she's appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35. That doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

If Lynch manages to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer on Saturday, her road to WrestleMania will be decided by whoever wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday. The match will feature Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and a currently-unnanounced superstar.

The WWE Universe has been predicting that the storyline between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will pay itself off at WrestleMania 38. It's a story that began at SummerSlam last year when Lynch made her surprise return and defeated Belair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

If this match happens at WrestleMania 38, it will have a lot to live up when compared with Belair's match last year with Sasha Banks.

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. https://t.co/im8FMOZ5fT

What do you make of Bayley's comments? Would you like to see her return to face Lita or Lynch at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

