Bayley wishes 34-year-old former tag team champion a happy birthday on Instagram

Bayley is one of the key women on The Road to WrestleMania, having secured a Women's Championship match thanks to her Royal Rumble victory earlier this year. On her Instagram story, she wished a former AEW tag team champion a happy birthday.

Bayley is seemingly in the driver's seat in what looks to be a tough position on The Road to WrestleMania. With three of the Japanese stars in Damage CTRL betraying her, she appears to have an ally in Dakota Kai, although she is far from actually trusting her the way she used to.

On Instagram, The Role Model wished former AEW tag team champion Ricky Starks a happy birthday as he turned 34 on February 21st.

Ricky Starks is considered to be one of AEW's best talents, and according to some, is a future world champion. Many fans though believe that his inevitable final destination is WWE.

Bayley admitted that being left off WrestleMania promotional material has been bothering her

The biggest issue that the Women's Grand Slam Champion has had to face recently is the fact that she has constantly been left out of WrestleMania promotional material.

On an episode of The Bump three weeks ago, Bayley admitted that she has been bothered by the fact that she wasn't in any of the WrestleMania 40 promotional material.

She said:

"Yeah, it really, I hate to say that it gets to me, but it has been happening way too often. They just posted a WrestleMania banner and I'm not on it. They put freaking Bianca (Belair) on it, do you know who eliminated Bianca? Bayley! I set a damn record. What else do I have to do? Those things fuel me to do what I did Saturday, to make history. So if they don't want to put me on a poster until I make it into the freaking Hall of Fame, then fine. I'll wait for it."

It's not an unfair charge to make, given that she is wrestling in one of the marquee matches and is involved in one of the longest-running storylines in WWE currently. Hopefully, this is something that changes soon.

