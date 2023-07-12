"Be careful what you ask for" - WWE Hall of Famer warns Becky Lynch on social media

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch suffered a loss at the hands of Zoey Stark.

Lynch has been feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for months. Now that Stratus is allied with main roster newcomer Zoey Stark, The Man is outnumbered and finding it difficult to engage in a fair fight. And that seems to be just what Trish wants.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to her Instagram handle to share a new set of photos from Lynch's match against Stark. She further put the former RAW Women's Champion on notice.

"Be careful what you ask for @beckylynchwwe. You actually asked for this match against my dominant @zoeystarkwwe 😆#StarkAttack You break my face, I’ll break your spirit. We done here? I need to focus on rebuilding this division ..#TheFaceOfTheWomensDivision," wrote Stratus.

Check out Stratus' Instagram post and her warning to Lynch:

Lynch and Stratus' rivalry began several months ago when the latter betrayed her now-former tag team partner. The duo lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW after Stratus stepped in for an injured Lita in hopes of defending the titles.

Fast forward to the Night of Champions premium live event – Stratus found herself a new tag team partner and ally in the form of Stark. Her assist led to Stratus beating The Man in a highly anticipated singles match.

Vince Russo recently spoke in support of Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch recently made a comment on celebrities stepping into the wrestling ring and beating WWE Superstars.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke in support of Lynch. While he wasn't a fan of her outfit choices, Russo did agree with Lynch's comment. He said:

"Sometimes I've been tough on Becky Lynch, I'll be honest with you. But I only got tough on her with that whole ridiculous costume stretch where she was cosplaying and I didn't understand it. But she made a hell of a statement today and I was so happy. She basically said, 'We should not be putting non-wrestling people over wrestlers on the roster. The wrestlers on the roster should be the stars.' I was so happy to hear and see that."

At SummerSlam, Stratus and Lynch could potentially cross paths once again in a singles match to settle their rivalry.

