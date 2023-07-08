Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about the wrestlers putting over celebrity names in the ring.

Celebrities have always been a big part of WWE since WrestleMania 1. Over the last few years, the company has been a massive spike in viewers, with top mainstream artists like Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and Logan Paul competing inside the squared circle. However, the downside is that these celebs have gotten massive wins on a grand stage at the expense of regular wrestling stars.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke about a recent comment from Becky Lynch. He claimed that although he was tough with her for the outfit choices, he agreed with her on the fact that wrestling stars should not lose to part-timers.

He felt that the wrestlers on the card should be the real attraction.

"Sometimes I've been tough on Becky Lynch, I'll be honest with you. But I only got tough on her with that whole ridiculous costume stretch where she was cosplaying and I didn't understand it. But she made a hell of a statement today and I was so happy. She basically said, 'We should not be putting non-wrestling people over wrestlers on the roster. The wrestlers on the roster should be the stars.' I was so happy to hear and see that," said Russo. [From 12:10 - 12:41]

Russo also spoke about Bad Bunny defeating Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

During the same conversation, Russo felt that Bad Bunny should not have got a win over Damian Priest at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

"To me, Bad Bunny beating Damian Priest, I don't care if you're in Puerto Rico, I don't care if you're in Timbuktu. Damian Priest is the future of the company. Buggs Bunny, he's gonna drop in, drop out," said Russo. [From 12:42 - 12:54]

The loss did not derail Priest too much as he is the current Mr. Money in the Bank and can cash in the contract on a champion of his choice.

