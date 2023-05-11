"I don't care about you" - Becky Lynch sends explosive message to celebrities wrestling in WWE after Bad Bunny's match

Becky Lynch has been in professional wrestling longer than most people realize. She's not a fan of celebrities taking the spotlight away from the wrestlers, as she honestly revealed during a recent interview.

Bad Bunny continued the recent trend of celebrities succeeding inside the squared circle by putting on a universally acclaimed performance at Backlash. Logan Paul had previously earned plaudits for his matches, and Becky Lynch was asked whether she'd like to see more non-wrestling personalities compete in WWE.

During her recent appearance on the "My Love Letter to Wrestling" podcast, Big Time Becks had a pretty straightforward message. The RAW star explained why she didn't care about celebrities and wanted full-time performers to get more opportunities.

The former women's champion spoke about the struggles of being a professional wrestler and felt it was unfair on them that people from outside the WWE bubble came in and got the prominent spots.

"No, I want to see wrestlers come in and wrestle. I want to see people that love this, that work for this, that are there working year-round, making the towns, wrestling four days a week and not being home to see their families, not being able to take vacations because this is a 52-week-a-year gig. I want them to get rewarded. I want them to wrestle a WrestleMania. That's what I want. I don't care about the celebrities; I don't care about you. You don't put your blood, heart, and soul into this business; you don't do what we do. You don't sacrifice." [19:00 - 19:40]

Becky Lynch explains how celebrities can actually help WWE Superstars

Becky Lynch realized the importance of having big names come into wrestling as it brought more mainstream attention to the product.

While she thanked the celebs for getting more eyeballs on wrestling, she felt they didn't need to remove the focus from those who've dedicated their lives to the art form.

Lynch highlighted Cyndi Lauper's example of how celebrities should contribute to WWE, where they become managers and make active talents look better.

She continued:

"You just come in for the spotlight, and good for you, and thank you for bringing in some eyes, but that's not what this business is built on. So, if you want to be a Cyndi Lauper and come in and help and manage and put the spotlight on us, then that is great. Put the spotlight on us. But I don't want to put the spotlight on you. Na, na, na!" [19:41 - 20:05]

Do you agree with Becky Lynch's take on the controversial topic? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes