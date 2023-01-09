"Be careful who you push"- WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle reflected on an old moment with Brock Lesnar, sending a message to the three-time WWE Universal Champion.

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar are two of the fiercest rivals in pro wrestling history. The duo have put on a series of excellent matches in the past and used them to bring out the best in each other. The 60 Minute Iron Man between them in 2003 is widely considered one of the best matches of all time.

Kurt recently posted a funny video on Twitter that showcased the competitive rivalry between the two as friendly pushes between them turned a little aggressive. The Olympic gold medalist also sent out a light-hearted warning to his former rival, asking him to be careful whom he pushes.

Kurt Angle reflected on his Iron Man match on the 19th anniversary of the bout last year in September:

"In this day 19 years ago, I took on @BrockLesnar in a 60 minute Ironman match. One of the greatest Ironman matches of all time. If you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. #19yearsagotoday."

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle once wrestled for real during their time with WWE

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle are two of the greatest athletes to have stepped inside the squared circle. The duo have made a name for themselves outside WWE as well. While Angle won the gold medal at the Olympics, the Beast Incarnate is a former UFC Champion.

Gerald Brisco recalled the actual amateur wrestling match between Angle and Lesnar in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year. The former WWE personality stated that Kurt Angle came out on top despite the size disparity:

"Kurt goes to lock after him and like lightning Kurt is down on that low single leg. Brock is stunned and he stumbles back into the ropes. Saved him from a takedown right because he grabbed the ropes. Kurt's got to break. So he breaks and no sooner than they're back in the corner, Kurt double legs him so quick and so fast, that Brock didn't have time to take a breath. Brock is down. BAM. Okay, takedown." (3.27-3.56)

While Kurt Angle is no longer an active wrestler, Brock Lesnar is still going strong. The Beast Incarnate last competed in a WWE ring at Crown Jewel where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a singles match. Lesnar has been on the sidelines since the match and is expected to return to action soon.

