"Be done with it" - The Rock told to immediately retire from WWE by wrestling veteran after his new look generates concern 

A veteran performer has urged The Rock to hang up his boots for good and retire from WWE amid his uncertain wrestling future. On a recent episode of his podcast, Stevie Richards said that The Final Boss had accomplished it all and that it was time to walk away into the sunset.The Hollywood megastar was recently in the news for his appearance at the Venice Film Festival, where he revealed his new look after losing weight. His latest film, The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, was screened at the festival, with his performance instantly drawing raves from critics.Some have even claimed that The Rock could likely be nominated for his first-ever Oscar next year for his performance in the biopic based on the life of UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Meanwhile, Stevie Richards spoke about The Final Boss losing weight and said he hoped it wasn't a result of any medical issue.Richards also added that he wanted to see the WWE legend call it quits on his wrestling career as he had nothing else to achieve in the business.&quot;I hope so. I don’t know. I can never answer that because, you know, never say never, and he’s on the board of TKO. So, he’s involved with WWE. But man, I personally, selfishly, 'Be done with it, Rock. I mean, you had a great run.'” (H/T - TJRWrestling)The Rock is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soonConsidering The Rock is embarking upon a new chapter in his Hollywood career by taking on more challenging roles, his WWE future has come under the scanner.PWInsider recently reported that he would soon start working with the legendary Martin Scorsese on a crime drama set in Hawaii, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, who also co-starred with him in The Smashing Machine. While this is good news for fans of Dwayne Johnson, the actor, his wrestling followers would be disappointed, as his schedule might not allow him to return to WWE.