  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Be done with it" - The Rock told to immediately retire from WWE by wrestling veteran after his new look generates concern 

"Be done with it" - The Rock told to immediately retire from WWE by wrestling veteran after his new look generates concern 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 05, 2025 05:02 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
The Rock is a former WWE Champion (Image credits - WWE's official website)

A veteran performer has urged The Rock to hang up his boots for good and retire from WWE amid his uncertain wrestling future. On a recent episode of his podcast, Stevie Richards said that The Final Boss had accomplished it all and that it was time to walk away into the sunset.

Ad

The Hollywood megastar was recently in the news for his appearance at the Venice Film Festival, where he revealed his new look after losing weight. His latest film, The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, was screened at the festival, with his performance instantly drawing raves from critics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some have even claimed that The Rock could likely be nominated for his first-ever Oscar next year for his performance in the biopic based on the life of UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Meanwhile, Stevie Richards spoke about The Final Boss losing weight and said he hoped it wasn't a result of any medical issue.

Richards also added that he wanted to see the WWE legend call it quits on his wrestling career as he had nothing else to achieve in the business.

Ad
"I hope so. I don’t know. I can never answer that because, you know, never say never, and he’s on the board of TKO. So, he’s involved with WWE. But man, I personally, selfishly, 'Be done with it, Rock. I mean, you had a great run.'” (H/T - TJRWrestling)
Ad

The Rock is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon

Considering The Rock is embarking upon a new chapter in his Hollywood career by taking on more challenging roles, his WWE future has come under the scanner.

PWInsider recently reported that he would soon start working with the legendary Martin Scorsese on a crime drama set in Hawaii, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, who also co-starred with him in The Smashing Machine. While this is good news for fans of Dwayne Johnson, the actor, his wrestling followers would be disappointed, as his schedule might not allow him to return to WWE.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications