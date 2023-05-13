WWE has made a match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn official at Night of Champions for the Undisputed tag team titles. The Tribal Chief is laser-focused on bringing the tag titles back home to the Bloodline, but the WWE Universe believes that it won't be in the cards for him.

Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown tonight after a brief hiatus and got to work addressing the situation regarding the Undisputed tag team championships. The Head of the Table made his disappointment clear and targeted his frustrations mainly towards The Usos for losing their gold to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Reigns would go on to get close and personal with his cousins and, at one point, shoved Jimmy Uso in anger to provoke him. Following his stern words, Paul Heyman announced that two Bloodline members will go after Owens and Zayn's gold that won't be The Usos but Reigns aligning with Solo Sikoa.

After the segment, The WWE Universe is convinced that Reigns will not be walking out holding 4 belts. Going by the fans' Twitter reactions, he will instead get betrayed and punished by his family members, The Usos at Night of Champions which will cost him the titles.

#SmackDown The usos costing Roman the tag titles on the 1,000 day of the reign *chefs kiss*

Former WWE star sent a message following Roman Reigns' embarrassing The Usos on SmackDown

Roman Reigns had some harsh words prepared for his cousins, The Usos as he embarrassed them on SmackDown in an intense promo segment.

The Tribal Chief was furious at his fellow Bloodline members for losing their WWE tag team gold and showcased it with full force. However, it was thwarted to an extent when Jey choose to apologize to Reigns on his and Jimmy's behalf for not being able to hold on to their titles.

Heyman then declared that Reigns would come after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with his Enforcer, Solo Sikoa for the WWE Undisputed tag team championships at Night of Champions. Reigns stated that after he wins the titles, he'll dedicate his special victory to the Wild Samoans, Afa, and Sika.

Former WWE star Summer Rae was quite impressed by the promo segment as she sent a message stating that she was excited to see the match more than ever. Rae would then specifically compliment Paul Heyman for his skills on the microphone.

"Damn…..that’s good 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Touche Touche can’t wait to see that tag match. Also, Heyman is the mf’ing goat. Just watching him in the back of the segment the WHOLE time he is on. Putting every single person in that ring over. The smallest mannerisms even. He’s too good," she wrote.

Touche Touche can’t wait to see that tag match.



Damn…..that's good 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Touche Touche can't wait to see that tag match. Also, Heyman is the mf'ing goat. Just watching him in the back of the segment the WHOLE time he is on. Putting every single person in that ring over. The smallest mannerisms even. He's too good 🐐🐐

Do you think The Usos will finally betray Roman Reigns at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

