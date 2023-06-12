Bloodline member and Roman Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman, took to social media to send a message to Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion and is currently in his second reign. He won the title at UFC 287 by defeating Alex Pereira in their rematch after losing at UFC 281 in November of 2022.

The 33-year-old will appear in the studio on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour. Heyman took note of it and asked The Last Stylebender to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

"Mr Helwani - While this great champion is in your studio tomorrow, please be sure to have him ACKNOWLEDGE THE TRIBAL CHIEF! Respectfully, Paul Heyman, Wise man and special counsel," wrote Heyman via his Instagram story

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story below:

Bloodline member Paul Heyman discussed the origins of Roman Reigns' catchphrase

Paul Heyman recently discussed the origins of Roman Reigns' "Acknowledge Me" catchphrase.

Appearing on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, The Special Counsel stated that Roman Reigns accidentally came up with it, and that is what made it greater.

"The 'Acknowledge Me' was a stumble," Heyman said. "We were trying to figure out, you know, what does he really want? His first storyline as champion was with his cousin, Jey, Roman had said, 'Well, you know what I really want from Jey? I don't want his love, I have that. I don't want his admiration. I don't even want his obedience. I'll take that from him. You know what I need? I'm The Head of the Table. I am The Tribal Chief. I need him to acknowledge me.'"

He continued:

"The moment he said it, we all got chills because we knew this is bigger than this moment. This is the declarative statement. This is the definition of the character. What does the character want? What does The Tribal Chief need? What does The Head of the Table seek? Acknowledgment. It's emotional."

Roman Reigns will be appearing on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, amid the tension within The Bloodline.

