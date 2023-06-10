Paul Heyman explains the origins of Roman Reigns' popular catchphrase

Paul Heyman, the special counsel and wise man of The Bloodline, has revealed how Roman Reigns came up with "Acknowledge Me."

The Tribal Chief has been using the catchphrase since last year, with fans usually saying it along whether or not Reigns is getting cheered and booed. Heyman added theatrics to their simple routine by handing out the microphone to Roman to hype up the crowd.

On his recent appearance on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, Heyman discussed the origins of "Acknowledge Me." He explained that Reigns accidentally stumbled upon it, which made it even greater because they felt something when he first said it.

"The 'Acknowledged Me' was a stumble," Heyman said. "We were trying to figure out, you know, what does he really want? His first storyline as champion was with his cousin, Jey, Roman had said, 'Well, you know what I really want from Jey? I don't want his love, I have that. I don't want his admiration. I don't even want his obedience. I'll take that from him. You know what I need? I'm The Head of the Table. I am The Tribal Chief. I need him to acknowledge me.'"

Heyman further added:

"The moment he said it, we all got chills because we knew this is bigger than this moment. This is the declarative statement. This is the definition of the character. What does the character want? What does The Tribal Chief need? What does The Head of the Table seek? Acknowledgment. It's emotional." (h/t Fightful)

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are probably vulnerable for the very first time. Jimmy Uso's action has put a dent in the dominant group, with Solo Sikoa choosing The Tribal Chief over his brothers.

WWE Hall of Famer loves The Bloodline storyline except Roman Reigns' title reign

Kurt Angle was honest about what he really thought of The Bloodline storyline and Roman Reigns being the champion for more than 1,000 days. Angle had nothing but praise for The Bloodline and Reigns on the latest episode of his podcast. But he pointed out the only thing he doesn't like about their run.

"It is the best thing that they have done in the last couple of years," Angle said. "I was really thinking, Roman was going to hold the title for so long, and not that I'm against it, but I just think it's too long. But having these guys turn on Roman, what a great storyline. They just turned s**t into Shinola, they really did." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

It seems like Roman Reigns is set to be champion for a while longer since there's no credible challenger at the moment. Reigns is also embroiled in The Bloodline drama that might make or break them moving forward.

