"Because she can't wrestle" "Nepotism at its finest" - WWE Universe slates 22-year-old superstar following recent promotion

There have been a number of changes in WWE over the past few days and a major one took place last night on NXT. William Regal made his return to screens and was there to announce that Ava was now the General Manager of NXT.

Ava has been part of the NXT brand for more than a year and has only wrestled a handful of matches. It appears that the decision has been made for Ava to now take a backseat and work an office role and many stars have already linked this to her father's new role in WWE.

Ava is the oldest daughter of The Rock and it was announced yesterday that he is now an Executive Director in the company. Fans believe that this is one of the main reasons for her recent promotion.

Many fans believe that this has come much too early in her career and have likened her to Stephanie McMahon who was once a General Manager in her own right, but she was also an active part of storylines and even part of The Authority at one point.

There are several other fans who have taken to Twitter to note that this is because the Stamford-based promotion can't find a place for her on NXT.

Ava wrestled several matches and it was pretty evident she wasn't a natural in the ring, but at just 22, she has plenty of time to change that.

Will Ava be respected as the youngest-ever WWE General Manager?

There are several veterans in NXT that Ava may have an issue with as she will be calling the shots at such a young age. Coming into the business as the daughter of one of the biggest stars in WWE history was tough enough for her, but now this is a major challenge considering her lack of experience.

Ava has the backing of William Regal and Triple H, it seems, so there is no reason why she can't excel in this new role provided she keeps working hard.

Do you think Ava will flourish as General Manager of WWE NXT? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

