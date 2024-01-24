36-year veteran behind WWE's decision to designate Ava as the NXT General Manager? Analyzing trail of clues

Ava's new role as general manager in WWE NXT was officially announced on this week's episode of the developmental show. The title was officially given to her by William Regal, but it seems like her influence to take on the role was possibly influenced by another legend.

Ava made her NXT television debut in October 2022 as part of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. In September of the following year, the group began slowly disbanding after The Dyad decided not to renew their contract. Since being a singles star in the company, she has taken on an authoritative role as the general manager of the brand. However, this decision from her was made after she met with Paul Heyman months ago.

In October last year, the Wiseman visited the developmental brand and met with several stars backstage. One of them was Ava, and a video showed both stars talking backstage while Heyman pointed at The Bloodline logo in his phone case.

In January this year, she began to be Shawn Michaels' worker and helped make the calls in the brand, like arranging matches. She then hinted that a Wiseman was the one who advised her to help HBK grow the brand, indicating that it was Paul's idea for her to manage NXT.

It's possible that Heyman told her that she could impress The Bloodline in other ways, not just through wrestling, but by being a leader. The 36-year veteran could have also used himself as an example; he became successful in other ways in the industry and was able to use his skills to grow close to Roman Reigns.

What did William Regal warn Ava about regarding her new position in NXT?

Ava made her televised in-ring debut at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023

Regal may have retired from in-ring wrestling now, but he has remained active in WWE backstage duties. Due to this, he has warned the NXT star about some challenges she could face in the brand.

During this week's episode, William returned to WWE programming to congratulate the 22-year-old on her new role. He asked her to look after the brand for him, and even with the long hours, egos clashing, and split-decision making, she could handle it.

"Congratulations Ava! You are officially the youngest General Manager in WWE. I need you to look after this brand for me. I was here from Day 1 in NXT, and it means the absolute world to me. It is a thankless job. Long hours, egos to juggle, lots of split-second and sometimes very tough decisions to make. But I know you can do it."

How did Ava react to her new role as WWE NXT General Manager?

The 22-year-old took to social media and thanked Regal for making her role in NXT official. She then welcomed everybody for a new era of the developmental brand.

It would be interesting to see what will happen to the roster after announcing a new WWE NXT General Manager.

