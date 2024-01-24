The Rock's daughter Ava breaks silence following blockbuster WWE announcement made by returning legend

The Rock's daughter, WWE Superstar Ava, sent a message after the latest episode of NXT.

Ava, formerly associated with the faction SCHISM, shifted into a managerial position following the group's disbandment in October last year. After serving as the on-screen assistant to Shawn Michaels for several weeks, she ascended to the role of NXT's new General Manager during this week's show, becoming the youngest GM in WWE history.

Following the show, the 22-year-old star conveyed a message, expressing enthusiasm for her new role and welcoming everyone to embrace a new era of NXT.

"It’s official now. welcome to a new era of nxt from the youngest gm in wwe history 💁🏽‍♀️😌," Ava wrote.

Check her latest tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Additionally, she expressed gratitude to the former General Manager, William Regal, who appeared during the show and displayed confidence in Ava's ability to fulfill the job responsibilities.

"Thank you 🙏🏽 @RealKingRegal," Ava wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the talented star moving forward.

What was your reaction to Ava Raine being appointed as the new General Manager of NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.