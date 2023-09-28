"Becky should be fired", "Jade is already better" - Becky Lynch welcoming Jade Cargill divides WWE fans

WWE fans took to Twitter as they were left divided over Becky Lynch's comments about the latest signing, Jade Cargill.

Lynch recently became the NXT Women's Champion after defeating Tiffany Stratton. The Man has been open to accepting challenges for her title. She has already defended the strap on multiple occasions.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Becky Lynch talked about WWE's new signing, Jade Cargill. She mentioned that the former TBS Champion needs some development. The Man also hinted at a future bout against Cargill, where she vowed to kick her a**.

"I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a**es."

Wrestle Features took to Twitter to post about Lynch's comments, which gained a lot of attention. The fans started flooding the comments section of the post.

Some fans did not like Lynch's comments and started calling for her to get fired, one fan even said that they believe Cargill is already better than The Man.

On the other hand, a few fans agreed with Becky Lynch's comments and said that Jade Cargill needs some development.

You can check out the screenshots of the fans' tweets below:

Screenshot of the fans' tweets.

Konnan feels Jade Cargill should debut in WWE NXT just like Becky Lynch

In a recent episode of K100, Konnan said that he believes there is nothing wrong with Cargill making her debut in NXT because Seth Rollins and Lynch did the same thing.

"Yeah, there's nothing wrong with going through NXT cause everybody knows that's where Seth [Rollins] went through, Becky [Lynch] went through. It isn't like before where you're like in Florida Championship Wrestling or whatever. This is different now."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see where Cargill will make her debut. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the megastar.

Do you want to see Jade Cargill confront Becky Lynch if she debuts on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

