Becky Lynch agrees to dream match against WWE Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch doesn't back down from a challenge, even when it's from a WWE Hall of Famer.

Over the weekend, there has been a war of words on social media between WWE Hall of Famer Lita and current SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. It surprisingly got to the point where Lita laid out a challenge to wrestle Lynch on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch accepted Lita's challenge, but it won't be on RAW as The Man tweeted the following response to Lita:

"@AmyDumas I have a couple of other people to beat up and then I'm free," Becky Lynch said in a tweet.

The war of words between the two superstars seemed to have stemmed from a Sportskeeda Wrestling article that listed out dream opponents for Lita.

When should Becky Lynch face Lita?

Now that Becky Lynch and Lita have agreed to have a match in the future, it's up to WWE to make sure that it happens.

We are getting to the point where WWE is running out of dream match scenarios for the women's division, and when one presents itself, you have to do whatever is necessary to get those two women in the ring.

If WWE can secure a match of this magnitude between two of the biggest names in the history of the company, it should happen at the biggest show possible. Becky Lynch should stand across the ring from Lita at WrestleMania.

WWE will be returning to the home of the Dallas Cowboys for WrestleMania in 2022 inside AT&T Stadium that can house over 100,000 fans. Reports over the summer suggest that WrestleMania will keep the two-night format going forward.

To fill that venue up twice in one weekend, the company is going to need to put on some of the biggest matches they've ever done. Becky Lynch going one-on-one with Lita certainly fits that bill.

