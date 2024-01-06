Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and many other WWE stars react to Bianca Belair's announcement

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of WWE's real-life power couples. The duo are notable for their impeccable work inside the squared circle. Now, Belair and Ford will be part of Hulu's new reality show, Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez.

Th EST of WWE unveiled the new poster for the show on Instagram, which caught the attention of not only the WWE Universe but several of her contemporaries. This includes Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Omos, Samantha Irvin, Cathy Kelley, Raquel Rodriguez, Mia Yim, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill, and Tommaso Ciampa, among others.

Check out the poster below:

"Nothing better than having a tag team partner in the ring and in life," read the Instagram post's caption.

Here's a screengrab of the reactions:

Reactions to Belair's new reality show poster

While still a top star of the blue brand on Friday nights, The EST has taken a back seat to the bigger storyline involving Damage CTRL. Be that as it may, she is almost certainly going to be part of this year's Show of Shows in some form or fashion.

Bianca Belair is convinced teaming up with Montez Ford eventually on WWE TV will happen

While doing an interview for ROAR Around The Ring, Bianca Belair was asked about Bobby Lashley's faction. The All Mighty recruited The Street Profits in the latter half of 2023, and the trio's subsequent work together as a unit has been noteworthy in the eyes of the viewers.

While joining the group may not be on her radar at the moment, Belair stated that it could happen later on. At the end of the day, she is intrigued at the prospect of teaming up with her husband on television:

"We've always talked about it," Belair began. "I think in the future that could be great. That could be fun. I think that what they have right now is so exciting, and so new. I would love to see where they could go with that on their own, and see where I can go with what I'm doing on my own. I do think in the future we will come together."

The EST also spoke in depth about a future clash with Jade Cargill in the same interview, predicting that it will be a huge money match. Read more here.