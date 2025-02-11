Becky Lynch becomes a viral meme following Royal Rumble no-show

Becky Lynch became a viral meme after not appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited return during the Women's Rumble Match and emerged victorious to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

The Man has not appeared on WWE television since the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW. She lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match, who had assistance in the form of Dominik Mysterio. Many fans were hoping to see Lynch appear at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this month but were left disappointed. Following her no-show, fans reacted by creating a viral meme about the absent star.

You can check out the popular meme below:

Becky Lynch has reportedly reached a new deal with the promotion but has not returned to the ring yet. She had a brief reign as Women's World Champion last year after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title due to injury.

Liv Morgan captured the title from Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring 2024 and had an impressive reign as champion. However, Rhea Ripley defeated Morgan last month on RAW and is the reigning Women's World Champion once again.

Bill Apter comments on Becky Lynch's WWE absence

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's absence from the company and suggested that it could be for a good reason.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter noted that the veteran could be busy with engagements outside of WWE. He shared that he heard she was doing work on another project during her time away from the company.

"Yeah, I was told she's doing some entertainment work. I don't know if it's TV, movie, or something like that. That's what somebody told me." [From 07:38 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Lynch announced last year that she was cast in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series on Paramount Plus. The 38-year-old also released her autobiography, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, in March 2024. Only time will tell when Big Time Becks makes her long-awaited return to the company.

