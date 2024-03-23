Becky Lynch believes WWE Hall of Famer "wants to come back" to the ring

Becky Lynch will be one of the top women lighting up WWE WrestleMania XL. The Man recently spoke about the prospect of seeing Hall of Famer Trish Stratus return to in-ring action.

Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber: Perth to punch her ticket to WrestleMania XL. She will challenge Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on The Show of Shows.

During a recent interaction with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Lynch talked about her match with Trish Stratus last year at WWE Payback, claiming it would go down as one of her favorite matches.

"I love that match! That’s gonna go down as one of my favorite matches! One of the matches that I’m most proud of! I love that match! I felt very in it the whole time too. I think that’s how I measure how good a match is —how present I feel in it because, you know, sometimes you’re thinking about things because you have to think about a lot," Becky Lynch said.

She added that working matches at premium live events was better than working big matches on TV shows. It allowed superstars to work in a flow without bothering about commercial breaks and going off-air.

When asked whether Trish Stratus had retired from the ring, Becky claimed the former wanted to return to the ring again.

"I don’t think so, I think she wants to come back again!" claimed Becky.

The rivalry between the two women ended at WWE Payback last year.

Becky Lynch may be right about Trish Startus’s WWE return

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Stratus confirmed that she would be interested in returning for at least one more match. She hinted at doing so at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto later this year.

"Would I welcome another match in Toronto? Absolutely! For like, perhaps the final one? Yeah! We had a retirement match. Is this the post-retirement, retirement match? Maybe in Toronto!'' said Trish Stratus.

It would be interesting to see if Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch ever cross paths inside the square circle.