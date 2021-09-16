"He has talked me off many a ledge" - Becky Lynch on how Big E is in real life

Becky Lynch recently highlighted her real-life friendship with Big E. She praised his sense of humor and said the WWE Superstar has a "calming energy" around him.

While Lynch is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion, Big E won his first WWE Championship by defeating Bobby Lashley during this week's episode of RAW. Given how genuinely likable he is both on and off the screen, many superstars from the past and present have congratulated the New Day member on his latest victory.

Becky Lynch was one of several people to do so, and she had the following to say about Big E's real-life demeanor and recent success during WWE's The Bump:

"E is the best. He has talked me off many a ledge, many a ledge when I was down and couldn't get my foot in WWE, E was always there to make me laugh because he's one of the funniest dudes you'll ever meet, and be so kind and patient." Lynch continued, "He's got this calming energy that when you sit beside him, he just makes you feel better and calm and hopeful. This new era of E in WWE brings a lot of hope to not only the company, the business, but the world." (H/T - Fightful)

Becky Lynch to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship soon

Despite Becky Lynch's words of praise for Big E during The Bump, make no mistake, she is currently the most conceited she has ever been as an on-screen character.

The popular superstar won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021 in 26 seconds. Since then, Belair has been presented as the hero, while Lynch hasn't exactly had a friendly rivalry with the WrestleMania 37 main-eventer.

The two are set to collide in a rematch at this year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26.

Meanwhile, Big E's bout for the upcoming event isn't official yet, but Bobby Lashley will likely get his title rematch at some point down the road.

What are your predictions for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and the new WWE Champion's first world title defense on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

