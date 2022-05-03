Becky Lynch breaks character to send fans a warning

Becky Lynch has broken her on-screen WWE heel character to send an important warning to her fans and wrestling fans in general.

There has been a persistent problem on social media, where certain individuals have made fake accounts pretending to be WWE Superstars, and then asked fans for money or gift cards.

Now it appears that Lynch has been made aware of some such instances again. She took to Twitter to let fans know that she, or any other WWE star, would not be asking for money through this route. Big Time Becks also told them what to do should someone ask for money from them via fake accounts.

"It should go without saying, but I, or any other WWE superstar, would not ever message any fan looking for money or gift cards. Please, if anyone ever messages you, pretending to be me, asking for money, or anything else, immediately block and report. The amount of times I have heard of this happening is sickening," Becky Lynch said on her Twitter post.

You can check out her tweet below:

Like Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan also made a heartfelt post recently warning fans

Liv Morgan went through the same thing as Lynch and shared a tragic incident that took place when one of her fans ended up selling his home and losing everything because he thought he was helping her. Instead, it was a scammer that he was talking to.

"A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop," Morgan wrote.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop

Other superstars like Alexa Bliss have also spoken out about the issue, repeatedly warning fans that she has only one Twitter and one Instagram account, and no private account.

Edited by Debottam Saha