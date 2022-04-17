"Please stop" – Liv Morgan sends a message to fans after tragic incident

An unfortunate incident with a fan forced Liv Morgan to urge her Twitter followers not to fall for catfishers on the web.

Catfishing is a growing problem on the internet. Scammers pretend to be celebrities to lure gullible fans into sending them large amounts of money. The issue has plagued the pro-wrestling industry as well.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has now joined the ever-growing list of wrestlers whose identities were used to catfish fans online. As per Morgan's latest tweet, a fan lost everything he had, including his home, thinking he was helping her. In another tweet, Liv said she'd received several emails with stories about how scammers are using her name to ask for money from fans:

"A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop."

"Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please."

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular female stars in WWE

For years, Liv Morgan has been a part of WWE's main roster. The former Riott Squad member is incredibly popular among fans. At WrestleMania 38, Morgan came out for her match donning an elaborate outfit, paying homage to Catwoman. Her attire included a whip, which was later auctioned off on WWE's auction website. The whip ended up being sold for a whopping $10,671.99.

Morgan is a major fan favorite, and the WWE Universe was rooting for her to win the RAW Women's title from Becky Lynch a few months ago. Unfortunately, she lost the feud and is currently a mainstay in the Women's Tag Team division.

Previously, another popular female star, Alexa Bliss, had to tweet about catfishers. Fans are aware that the crazy fan who attacked Seth Rollins on RAW last year was duped by a guy pretending to be the former Universal Champion.

Sportskeeda urges its readers to always look for the blue checkmark on a wrestler's profile to verify their identity. On social media, fans are also advised not to engage in conversations with/report people pretending to be their favorite wrestlers.

