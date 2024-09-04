Becky Lynch breaks silence to share heartwarming update three months after WWE exit

Becky Lynch walked away from WWE following her loss to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match on the May 27 episode of RAW. The bout took place just days before her contract expired.

Lynch's future remains up in the air and as of writing she is still yet to sign a new deal but appears to be enjoying her time off with her family. The former Women's Champion recently shared her first update in more than a month on Instagram to show that she had had a fantastic summer with her husband and daughter.

Lynch's husband Seth Rollins was written off TV several weeks ago when he was attacked by Bronson Reed and suffered internal injuries. Rollins has since been able to spend some time with his wife and child.

Lynch shared several pictures of her time away from WWE, and claimed that it was "Not your average average summer." This was obviously a reference to her New York Times Best Selling Book, "Becky Lynch, The Man - Not Your Average Average Girl," which was released earlier this year.

Will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

As noted, there has been no update on Lynch's future with the most recent reports suggesting that her return date could be in 2025.

At present Lynch does not need to sign a new WWE deal, as she is enjoying her hiatus and spending time with her daughter.

Her husband Seth Rollins is set to be part of a high-profile feud with CM Punk at the turn of the year, and Lynch is expected to make her return so that she can be part of WrestleMania 41 as well.

Both stars are currently on hiatus with no timelines revealed for either's return to the company.

