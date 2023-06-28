Becky Lynch claims she has "rifts" in her relationship with Seth Rollins for a unique reason

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke about her relationship with her husband and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Seth and Becky tied the knot back in 2021. The couple dated for a few years before getting married. They also have a daughter together. Both stars are guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famers, have held several titles in the company, and even headlined WrestleMania.

The couple was on the set of TODAY to hype the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. During the show, Seth spoke about his unique fashion sense and the colorful outfits he wears to the ring.

"You know what, I can't take all the credit. I do make it look good. But I got a stylist. His name is King Troy. He does all the work for me. He puts it together and I just, I make it look good. That's all it is."

Becky Lynch detailed that she envied some of Seth's outfits, sometimes leading to squabbles between the couple.

"It sometimes causes some rifts in the relationship because I'm so jealous of these outfits. They're amazing," she said. [From 3:25 - 3:48]

You can watch the full interview here:

Becky Lynch also joked about cashing in Money in the Bank on Seth Rollins

During the same conversation, Becky Lynch spoke about the Money in the Bank ladder match. She explained that she had never won this type of bout before, and winning this year's briefcase was at the top of her bucket list.

She claimed that the Money in the Bank was a powerful tool for getting to championship gold, and she could also use it to cash in on Seth.

"It comes with so much power because you can get a title opportunity at any time, any moment. So it's essentially a chance to get a title match at any moment. So your champion could be down and out. For example, Seth could be down and out, I could cash in on him if I want, you know and then be the next champion. Not that I'm saying I'd do that, but I'm The Man. Do not think that I'd do that."

TODAY @TODAYshow WWE superstars Seth Rollins @WWERollins and Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE join @alroker , @sheinellejones and @dylandreyernbc to talk all about the professional wrestling event Money in the Bank taking place in London this upcoming weekend. #WWERaw WWE superstars Seth Rollins @WWERollins and Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE join @alroker, @sheinellejones and @dylandreyernbc to talk all about the professional wrestling event Money in the Bank taking place in London this upcoming weekend. #WWERaw https://t.co/Ww6Ff3dEBS

At Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, while Becky Lynch will be in the Women's ladder match with five other women.

Are you excited for Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit TODAY and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes