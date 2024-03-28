Becky Lynch comments on whether she'd like to work with Seth Rollins again on WWE TV

Becky Lynch is possibly in the final stages of her preparation for the fight of her career against The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley, for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL. However, her media interactions haven't stopped and she recently commented on whether she'd be interested in working with her husband Seth Rollins again on WWE TV.

After it was confirmed that the two stars were dating a few years ago, it quickly became a storyline. The couple even headlined a premium live event, as they collided with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules mixed tag team match for the WWE Universal Championship and RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules in 2019. Even though The Man and The Visionary were big stars, some fans felt their on-screen relationship felt forced and they had very little chemistry.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Becky Lynch reflected on working with Seth Rollins in the past and referred to it as "rough." She added that she wouldn't mind working with him again, as long as WWE doesn't "beat it to death."

"The first go around was rough. That was rough for everybody involved, the audience included. God, they really, what were they doing? Anyway, it was a different time. Now, I mean I wouldn't mind working with him, but I think as in I would like to work with him, I would love to work with him, he's a genius and going to go down as probably the greatest wrestler to ever do it... As long as they just don't beat it to death. 'Real-life married couple,' which is what they did before. 'The real-life relationship,' Oh my goodness, shut up. We can fight side-by-side, we can be two bada**es, but we don't need to be all mushy and love-dovey," said Lynch. [29:39-30:57]

Becky Lynch on whether she wants to have another child with Seth Rollins

After the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in 2020, Becky Lynch announced on WWE RAW that she was pregnant and would be going on a hiatus. She gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' first daughter, Roux, later that year in December 2020.

Becky Lynch stated in a recent interview that she wouldn't be opposed to having another child with Seth Rollins.

"Look, I would not be opposed to another baby. I would not be opposed to another child. We have one who is magic, who makes it impossible to not want more. But, we also have a very insane schedule as it is, and traveling the road 52 weeks a year and now being a best-selling author. While doing all of that makes me wonder when in God's name I will have time for that. So we'll see what happens in the future, but I definitely won't be opposed to it," said Lynch.

It'll be interesting to see whether Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will both walk out of WrestleMania XL as champions.

