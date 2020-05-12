Becky Lynch confirms pregnancy; Relinquishes RAW Women's championship

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has confirmed that she is pregnant and will be off WWE for some time. The Man opened Monday Night RAW today and revealed that the Monday in the Bank ladder match last night was for the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky made her way to the ring with the MITB briefcase with Asuka coming in later to collect her contract. However, The Man opened the briefcase and unveiled the RAW Women's title inside.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

'As happy as you are as the RAW Women's champion, I'm a little happier. You go be a warrior, I'll go be a mother'

Officially, Asuka is now the RAW Women's champion and has created history. She becomes the first Superstar to have won the Women's RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Tag-Team titles and the Royal Rumble. She also becomes the 2nd Grand Slam champion in WWE Women's history.

Becky Lynch's announcement

WWE announced a few hours ago that Becky Lynch had a huge announcement on today's show. Rumors circulated ahead that The Man was pregnant and the former RAW Women's champion has now confirmed them.

Becky is currently engaged to WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins. The two announced their engagement in August 2019.

We, here at Sportskeeda, would like to take this opportunity to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins!