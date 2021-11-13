Becky Lynch congratulates SmackDown star after first win on the main roster

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was quick to congratulate Aliyah after her first victory on the WWE main roster on this week's SmackDown.

Aliyah was called up to the main roster as part of WWE Draft 2021 after seven years in developmental. The former NXT star teamed up with Sasha Banks and Naomi to take on Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler.

After a grueling six-woman tag match, the babyfaces managed to win thanks to a pinfall victory by Aliyah on Natalya. However, happiness didn't last long as Aliyah was later informed by Sonya Deville about her removal from the SmackDown women's Survivor Series team.

Nonetheless, it was still the biggest moment of Aliyah's career. Becky Lynch congratulated the newbie in her typical sarcastic fashion.

The reason for Becky's sarcastic reply can be traced back to when Aaliyah referred to Liv Morgan as her best friend after the latter won a five-way match to become the #1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. Becky jokingly insinuated that the tweet was directed at her.

Becky Lynch recently took a dig at SmackDown women's champion Charlotte

Becky Lynch is well known for her sarcastic replies and mocking competitors, and Charlotte Flair was the latest addition to her list.

The Irish Lasskicker recently gave a sarcastic response to Charlotte after the latter's promo on this week's SmackDown. The Queen mocked Lynch calling herself various names and claimed that everything about her is fabricated.

This insult did not sit well with Becky, who was quick in her reply:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Charlotte and Becky have stood across from each other in the ring many times, but the stakes have never been higher than this time. The animosity between the two is at its highest since the title exchange segment that took place a few weeks back.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh