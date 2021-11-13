Becky Lynch has a sarcastic response to Charlotte Flair's insults on SmackDown

Becky Lynch has given a sarcastic response to Charlotte Flair, insulting her on this week's SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair cut a promo on the latest edition of the blue brand, running down Becky Lynch and her tenure in WWE. During a segment in the show's second half, Flair claimed that Lynch didn't know who she was due to her numerous nicknames.

The Queen mocked Lynch calling herself The Man, Big Time Becks, Two Belts Becky and the Irish Lass Kicker. Flair then claimed that everything about Lynch is fabricated.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Lynch provided her response to the Queen quickly.

"Hahahaha. Did Charlotte just say there’s nothing natural about ME?! That’s brilliant," tweeted Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair haven't been on the best terms recently

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair haven't been on the best terms recently after their now infamous title exchange a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Both women took part in one of the most awkward segments in recent memory as things got a little heated between the two women. Sonya Deville had to save the segment but it was reported that Lynch and Charlotte had a confrontation backstage.

WWE is using history between both women and their reported real-life tension to tell the story for this year's Survivor Series. Flair and Lynch have battled each other many times over the years and will do so again in a week and a half.

Some of Lynch's best and worst moments have involved The Queen. Flair defeated Lynch and Carmella at SummerSlam in 2018, essentially launching the Man.

Lynch became Becky Two Belts at Wrestlemania 35 after beating both Flair and Ronda Rousey.

After a tenuous title swap ceremony a few weeks ago, the Survivor Series feud is heating up. WWE even reportedly wants to address some of the real-life tensions on the road to the pay-per-view. The two also had a heated Twitter exchange before SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch will address Charlotte's promo on the upcoming episode of RAW. Given how brutal The Man can be on the mic, the fans could be in for a treat next week.

