Charlotte Flair seemingly reacts to Becky Lynch's 'locker room hero' comment

Charlotte Flair has seemingly taken a slight jibe at Becky Lynch's recent comments about being a 'locker room hero.'

Last month's 'Championship Exchange' segment between them on WWE SmackDown was an awkward affair, to say the least. The duo had a real-life backstage confrontation following the segment and Flair was reportedly escorted out of the arena. Becky Lynch recently spoke on the SI Media Podcast and opened up about her rumored heat with the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Lynch made it clear that she no longer speaks with Flair. She added that the locker room needs a hero sometimes, and she's okay with being that hero.

Charlotte Flair has now put up a tweet seemingly responding to the RAW Women's Champion's comments. She had the following to say in her tweet:

"Everyone wants to be the hero in their own story," wrote Flair.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼 everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼 https://t.co/SnjcN83bKv

Becky Lynch didn't mince her words while talking about Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was quite vocal about her relationship with Charlotte Flair during the SI Media Podcast interview. She made it known that she doesn't trust Flair anymore.

Lynch's comments divided fans on social media. Many believe that the RAW Women's Champion is working them, while others are sure that there's a real-life rift between these two former best friends.

Becky Lynch also implied during the same interview that Charlotte Flair isn't worth her attention:

"Perhaps, but also, I just got a new #1 contender in Liv Morgan. And honestly, I'd rather address her. She's my #1 contender. I haven't really faced... I faced her two years ago, but she was in a different position and I was in a different position. And I think my attention would be drawn to her, somebody who's worth my attention, you know," said Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 “There is no terrible way to win. There is only winning.”- Becky Lynch - September 2021 https://t.co/YlZmAX8Alx

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's supposed real-life heat has raised fan interest in the duo's upcoming Survivor Series 2021 match. Both superstars are all set to collide in an inter-brand match at the mega event. It will be their first televised singles clash in more than two years.

What do you think of Charlotte Flair's tweet? Do you think that the SmackDown Women's Champion was targeting Becky Lynch in her tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

