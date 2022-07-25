"I will evolve" - Becky Lynch delivers defiant message heading into SummerSlam

Becky Lynch is ready for the next evolution of her character in WWE sooner rather than later.

Lynch signed with WWE as part of the black and gold brand of NXT back in 2013. Since then, she has evolved her character countless times into the one we see every week now on WWE RAW.

Big Time Becks took to social media this afternoon to reflect upon her time in WWE so far and her desire to once again evolve next weekend at SummerSlam. Tweeting out:

"I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion."

Becky Lynch's SummerSlam match with Bianca Belair will likely be a lot different than last year

Becky Lynch made her shocking return to WWE last year at SummerSlam, taking Sasha Banks' spot to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While many thought we were about to get an epic match, it instead was nothing more than a 26-second squash, which left a majority of the WWE Universe fuming on social media.

With a rematch between these women happening this Saturday night at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship, no one expects a repeat of what we saw last year.

Belair and Lynch have already proved at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year that they can have an excellent match against one another. With any luck, they'll get the opportunity to outdo their WrestleMania match this Saturday night.

What do you make of Becky Lynch's comments? What would you like to see come out of her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

