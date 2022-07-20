“Get ready to bawl” - Becky Lynch sends out a bold message ahead of SummerSlam grudge match

Becky Lynch is scheduled to renew her rivalry with Bianca Belair at this year's WWE SummerSlam. Big Time Becks defeated Bianca at SummerSlam 2021 in a controversial match that lasted less than 30 seconds.

Lynch has longed for the RAW Women's Championship since dropping it to Belair at WrestleMania 38. After barely qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match (which was won by Liv Morgan), the six-time women's champion has now re-established herself as the #1 contender for Bianca's title.

Becky took to Twitter today to address the fans who were upset after she quickly defeated Bianca at last year's SummerSlam, warning them that the outcome would be even worse this time around:

"If you cried last year when I beat @BiancaBelairWWE get ready to bawl this year," Becky wrote in a tweet.

The two will battle it out for the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam on July 30th. If Lynch wins, she will begin her third reign with the red brand's belt.

Does the WWE Universe want Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship?

Big Time Becks has had a couple of impressive title reigns in her WWE career. She held the RAW Women's Championship for 398 days before relinquishing the title to Asuka in May 2020 as she stepped away for maternity leave.

She's been on a mission to recapture the title since WrestleMania and fans appear to be along for the ride. Becky delivered a promo last night with several train analogies, culminating in everyone meeting her at "appreciation station" when she regained the title at SummerSlam.

Here's what WWE fans had to say on Twitter:

Becky Lynch joined RAW Talk following this week's edition of the red brand and shared her thoughts on Bianca's current run with the title. You can read her comments here.

