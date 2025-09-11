Becky Lynch doesn't deserve a spot in an illustrious list for a major reason, says WWE legend

Becky Lynch became one of the most hated stars on WWE RAW when she attacked CM Punk at Clash in Paris and further tried to humiliate him before AJ Lee stepped in. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella thinks that The Man doesn't deserve a spot on the women's Mount Rushmore for a major reason.

Becky Lynch has done it all in the Stamford-based promotion and cemented herself as a future WWE Hall of Famer. However, her recent heel turn has truly established her as one of the biggest villains in the company for years to come due to her actions against CM Punk.

Speaking on SPORTbible, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella stated that Becky Lynch doesn't deserve a spot on the women's Mount Rushmore. The reason behind it is that Bella, in character, said she would have to put herself on it as well, and maybe she can fight The Man for a spot. Instead, she added Mae Young, Trish Stratus, Rhea Ripley, and Natalya to the list.

"The fourth spot, I thought about Becky Lynch, but she doesn't deserve that. So we're not gonna put Becky Lynch. I mean, if she was on there, then I would definitely put my head on there to take over her spot. But I'll just save that for our title match. Maybe we could battle out who deserves to be on Mount Rushmore," Bella said.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a match against Becky Lynch in France, but she lost.

WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Becky Lynch's recent run

Becky Lynch became the talk of the town among industry veterans when she appeared in the main event of Clash in Paris 2025 and assisted her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match.

While she further cemented her heel run in the promotion, Kevin Nash wasn't too impressed with Big Time Becks. Speaking on Kliq This, Nash commented on her recent run and believes she lost her edge as a performer after she became a mother.

I don’t think that Becky is the same woman she was when she got her f**king nose busted open, as she is now that she’s went term with a child, and as a mother, you lose that edge. You lose the hunger. You’re f**king the person that’s playing that part is no longer that same person (…) I’m talking about her as a human being," Nash said.

Lynch and Rollins are to face AJ Lee and CM Punk in a Mixed Tag Team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit SPORTbible and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

