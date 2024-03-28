Becky Lynch discloses major reason why she thought about going to TNA Wrestling  

Becky Lynch revealed that she had planned on going to TNA Wrestling before joining WWE many years ago.

The Man is one of the biggest stars in the entire industry, and she's regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. She was part of the Women's Revolution in WWE and made history by becoming the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of MMA Hour, Becky Lynch stated that she planned on joining TNA Wrestling over WWE in the past because she felt that women were treated better in that promotion. However, she got depressed and left the wrestling business for seven years.

"I was 19 years old and I was about to move over to America to do a personal training diploma in Orlando and my goal was maybe I can get into TNA because the way that they were treating women there was so much better than the way that they were treating women in WWE. So I was like I can make a splash there, but when I got hurt and then I felt like I was just all over the place, I done this bodybuilding competition, my hormones were all—I was just depressed. I was depressed, I was anxious, I was all over the place and I was just lost... So I left wrestling for seven years," said Lynch. [11:04-12:03]

Becky Lynch only has two months left on her current WWE contract

Big Time Becks is set to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL for the Women's World Championship. It's possible that Becky Lynch could dethrone Mami to win the title. However, that might not happen under her current deal.

The Man told Ariel Helwani that she only has two months left on her contract. She also revealed that she hasn't signed a new one yet and that no one approached her about signing a new contract. She did mention that she isn't interested in working for any other company besides WWE.

