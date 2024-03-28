What is the duration of Becky Lynch’s WWE contract in 2024?

Becky Lynch dropped a major update on the duration of her WWE contract as she prepares for her WrestleMania 40 match against the reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Man revealed that her current contract with the company expires at the end of May, meaning that she will become a free agent in two months from now. The former champion also revealed that no one from the company has approached her yet and that she still doesn't know if she will engage in extension talks with WWE.

Becky Lynch admitted that she had no intention of joining another major wrestling company, like AEW, and believed that WrestleMania 40 would not be the last 'Mania in her WWE career.

Becky Lynch says more non-title stories will help elevate women's wrestling

Becky Lynch is one of the very few female wrestlers that will compete at WrestleMania 40, as the card currently consists of only two women's matches, namely Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship and IYO SKY vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

No other female wrestler is currently involved in a storyline that includes a match at 'Mania, but this could change as we get closer to the Premium Live Event, and more matches could be added to the card.

According to The Man, more non-title stories will elevate women's wrestling.

"That’s what women’s wrestling needs. We should all be focused on the future of the industry. That’s bigger than me. I don’t need a title. The title doesn’t make me-I make the title. I have enough stories that I don’t need the title. NXT, that’s a place that does a great job with multiple stories with women that don’t all revolve around a title. That’s what our division needs, more stories that don’t revolve around a title," Lynch recently said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

At the moment, top female wrestlers, like Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair, appear to have no clear path toward a match at WrestleMania, even though the card is subject to change.

Becky Lynch calls Rhea Ripley a star; and says she is confident she will beat her at 'Mania

As noted, Becky Lynch is preparing for her clash with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. She had high praise for her opponent, who has dominated the women's division over the past year or so.

"I’m going to kick her a**. She’s good. She’s a star. That’s what we need. We need more people that are on the level so that we can have competitive matches where you’re not worried about having to make somebody else because they are already made. She’s already made," Lynch said recently.

For her part, Rhea Ripley recently shared her excitement about taking on Lynch and is hopeful this match will open WrestleMania 40.

