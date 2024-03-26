"Screw you, Rhea Ripley" - 8-time WWE champion fires shots ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE is focusing on the builds heading into Philadelphia in less than two weeks. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch fired shots against the Women's World Champion ahead of their marquee match at WrestleMania XL.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch defied all odds and punched her ticket to the biggest WrestleMania of all time after conquering five other women inside the Elimination Chamber in Perth.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the two cut a promo and brawled to close the segment. During a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen, the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion fired shots at the champion:

"No, I'm going to kick her a**. She's good. she's good. She's worth it. She's a star. That's what we need, right? We need more people that are on that level. So that then we can have competitive matches where you're not worrying about having to make somebody else because they're already made and she's already made. So now I can just whip her a**. She's great. It's not like I want you to do so well too. No, I don't. Screw you, Rhea Ripley." (From 33:27 to 34:30)

Becky Lynch wants to open WrestleMania XL against 5-time WWE champion

The main event of WrestleMania is every WWE superstar's goal in the promotion as only a handful of stars have done it more than once. A few years ago, Becky Lynch went from the pre-show to the main event of WrestleMania within a year.

Meanwhile, Mami had the second to last match on the card when she dethroned The Queen at WrestleMania 39 in Florida to kickstart her dominant reign on WWE RAW.

During a conversation with Clutch Points, The Man said she would be down to open the Shows of Show in Philadelphia against Mami for the Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

However, Rhea Ripley previously stated that if given the opportunity she would like to close the show against The Man. It will be interesting to see where the match will take place on the card in less than two weeks.

