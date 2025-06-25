Becky Lynch drops massive hint surrounding major title defense 

Becky Lynch dropped a massive hint today on social media surrounding rumors about an upcoming WWE title defense. The veteran defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley this past Monday night on RAW.

Ad

Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion earlier this month at Money in the Bank. It has recently been rumored that The Man will be defending the title against Bayley and Valkyria in a Triple Threat match at Evolution 2 next month.

The Man seemingly dropped a hint about the rumored Triple Threat match by sharing a clip from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly today on her Instagram. She shared a clip of a three-way duel from the film, and you can check it out in the image below.

Ad

Trending

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Lyra Valkyria interfered in the match between Lynch and Bayley this past Monday night on WWE RAW, causing it to end via disqualification. Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by winning a tournament earlier this year on the red brand.

Bill Apter comments on WWE's plans for Becky Lynch as Women's Intercontinental Champion

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the company's plans for Becky Lynch as Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Lynch and Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania 41. Bayley was supposed to team up with Valkyria at The Show of Shows, but Big Times Becks attacked The Role Model ahead of the match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship back on the following episode of RAW. Morgan suffered a separated shoulder earlier this month, and the injury will require surgery.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter admitted that he would have preferred to see Valkyria retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. He added that the company likely has plans for Lynch to revisit rivalries of the past in the weeks ahead.

Ad

"I wanted to see Lyra retain. Now, I see Becky Lynch, she's a new Becky Lynch. She's a new character, she's caught on very well. There's a lot of people, of course, like Bayley who are coming after her at this point. So, they're gonna be rerunning some of the feuds that Becky had probably first time around." [From 0:44 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell how long Becky Lynch can hang onto the Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!