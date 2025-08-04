Becky Lynch finally addresses 'Becky Hogan' allegations; talks stepping away from WWE

Becky Lynch walked out of SummerSlam still the Women's Intercontinental Champion following her victory over Lyra Valkyria in a brutal No Disqualification Match on Sunday.

Lyra Valkyria will no longer be able to go after the title as long as The Man is champion, and Becky Lynch took a shot at her rival at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show. The female star also addressed the 'Becky Hogan' allegations, with WWE fans criticizing her for getting too many title opportunities. She said that the title was all about opportunities, and she was 'the gatekeeper.' She went on to say that she decided who gets an opportunity and what happens next.

The Man called out the fans that attended the post-show and even referred to her 11-month hiatus from WWE.

"How do I feel? I feel like cr*p, I look like cr*p, but you know what? I also feel like a champion. Fair-weather people. Fair-weather people. These fair-weather people. (Mocks fans) I stepped away for you people and now I am back. Now. I’m the champion. You will never hold me down again."

Becky was then asked how she felt about her rivalry with Lyra.

"What did she do? I led her to greatness. I let her become a double champion and what does she do? She makes me look like a loser. She bails on me. Then I try to teach her a lesson and instantly, she is saying these horrible things about my character. About my character. About how I let her down. I did not lose championships. I won championships. She let me down and then ask like I am the bad guy. I am not the bad guy. I am the good guy. And you don't realize it and she doesn't realize it," Becky Lynch said. [30:50 to 32:50]

Upon her return at WrestleMania 41, The Man went after the Women's Intercontinental Championship and won the title. It will be interesting to see who steps up to challenge her next.

