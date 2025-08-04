  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • Becky Lynch finally addresses 'Becky Hogan' allegations; talks stepping away from WWE

Becky Lynch finally addresses 'Becky Hogan' allegations; talks stepping away from WWE

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:23 GMT
The Women
Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch walked out of SummerSlam still the Women's Intercontinental Champion following her victory over Lyra Valkyria in a brutal No Disqualification Match on Sunday.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria will no longer be able to go after the title as long as The Man is champion, and Becky Lynch took a shot at her rival at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show. The female star also addressed the 'Becky Hogan' allegations, with WWE fans criticizing her for getting too many title opportunities. She said that the title was all about opportunities, and she was 'the gatekeeper.' She went on to say that she decided who gets an opportunity and what happens next.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Man called out the fans that attended the post-show and even referred to her 11-month hiatus from WWE.

"How do I feel? I feel like cr*p, I look like cr*p, but you know what? I also feel like a champion. Fair-weather people. Fair-weather people. These fair-weather people. (Mocks fans) I stepped away for you people and now I am back. Now. I’m the champion. You will never hold me down again."
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Becky was then asked how she felt about her rivalry with Lyra.

"What did she do? I led her to greatness. I let her become a double champion and what does she do? She makes me look like a loser. She bails on me. Then I try to teach her a lesson and instantly, she is saying these horrible things about my character. About my character. About how I let her down. I did not lose championships. I won championships. She let me down and then ask like I am the bad guy. I am not the bad guy. I am the good guy. And you don't realize it and she doesn't realize it," Becky Lynch said. [30:50 to 32:50]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Upon her return at WrestleMania 41, The Man went after the Women's Intercontinental Championship and won the title. It will be interesting to see who steps up to challenge her next.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications