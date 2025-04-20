WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 complete match order

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Apr 20, 2025 23:24 GMT
The WrestleMania 41 Stage [Image credits: wwe.com]

WrestleMania 41 Night One is officially in the books, and the world has not stopped talking about the massive surprise that ended the show. Paul Heyman made an unexpected decision and betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk, aligning with Seth Rollins and helping him win the Triple Threat match.

While WrestleMania Saturday featured some of the best matches of the year, Night Two is expected to be nothing less. The match card is stacked with several high-stakes bouts, and multiple surprises are likely to unfold tonight.

The main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All is set to be the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. There have been speculations of some major appearances taking place during the match, which could end up shocking fans.

Viewers are already aware of the main event, but many have been wondering about the complete match order for WrestleMania 41 Night Two. A recent update from PWInsider has disclosed the lineup. Let's take a look at the match order planned for Night Two:

  1. Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (Women's World Championship match)
  2. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
  3. Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio (Intercontinental Championship match)
  4. Randy Orton's open challenge
  5. Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles
  6. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria and a mystery partner (Women's Tag Team Championship match)
  7. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship match)
What all happened at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One?

WrestleMania 41 Night One featured three massive title changes and an incredible main event that ended up stealing the spotlight. The show kicked off with Jey Uso shocking the world by defeating Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The United States Championship changed hands as Jacob Fatu managed to pin LA Knight. The New Day defeated The War Raiders to become the new World Tag Team Champions and etch their names in the history books.

Tiffany Stratton managed to successfully defend her title and defeat her dream opponent, Charlotte Flair, in an intriguing match during the show. The main event featured Seth Rollins pinning Roman Reigns after Paul Heyman delivered a low blow to both Punk and Reigns.

Let's check out the complete results for Night One of WrestleMania 41:

  1. Jey Uso defeated Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion
  2. The New Day defeated The War Raiders to become the new World Tag Team Champions
  3. Jade Cargill defeated Naomi
  4. Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to become the new United States Champion
  5. El Grande Americano defeated Rey Fenix
  6. Tiffany Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the Women's Championship
  7. Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk

While WrestleMania 41 Night One left the world talking, the excitement for Night Two is also at an all-time high.

