WWE WrestleMania 41 full match card: Night One & Night Two lineups officially confirmed

WWE WrestleMania 41 is now just a week away as the upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the final show before The Showcase of the Immortals. The latest edition of the blue brand ended with Jacob Fatu destroying LA Knight and standing tall by raising the United States Championship.

However, the lineup for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, which will take place on April 19 and 20, 2025, is also official now and we have our main events for both nights of Grandest Stage of Them All. Night 1 of the show will see the culmination of the World Heavyweight Championship saga between Jey Uso and Gunther. The YEET Master will finally have the chance to seek redemption against The Ring General and will aim to become World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his career.

Additionally, some other epic matches are also lined up for the first night of 'Mania. Jade Cargill vs Naomi and Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano will be on the first night. The United States Championship will also be defended on the same night when LA Knight will put his title on the line against Jacob Fatu. Besides this, the World Tag Team Title match between The War Raiders & The New Day and Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Title will also take place on the first night.

The main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 will witness Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & CM Punk clashing in a Triple Threat match. This match promises to be of epic proportions and will surely mark a fitting ending to the first night of the show.

With this, the updated card for the Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 is as follows:

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship match

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship

War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day - World Tag team titles

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States title match

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk - triple threat match

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 confirmed lineup

The second night of WrestleMania 41 will witness Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed WWE Title on the line against John Cena. In addition, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will get a Women's Tag Team Title shot against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

A singles showdown between Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre is also set to unfold in a Sin City Street Fight. Fans will also see a Fatal Four Way Intercontinental Championship match when Bron Breakker clashes against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. AJ Styles and Logan Paul will also be engaged in a singles bout along with IYO SKY putting her Women's World Title on the line against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

The updated match card for WrestleMania 41 Night 2 is as follows:

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria - Women's Tag Team Title match Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Sin City Street Fight Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor - Fatal four-way match for IC title AJ Styles (c) vs. Logan Paul IYO Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair - triple threat match for WWE Women's World title Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE title match

WrestleMania 41 promises to be an enthralling show and it remains to be seen which stars emerge as the winners and losers from the spectacle.

