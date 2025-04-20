WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Three big title changes; Shocking betrayal from Paul Heyman! (4/19/25)

Triple H kicked off WWE WrestleMania 41 and greeted the crowd to the show before we headed for the first match of the night. Jey Uso made his entrance first, and we headed for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results (April 19, 2025):

Jey Uso def. Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

The New Day def. The War Raiders to become the new World Tag Team Champions

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight to become the new United States Champion

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

Tiffany Stratton def. Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Seth Rollins def. CM Punk & Roman Reigns

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship match

Jey took some strikes early on but managed to dodge an elbow drop and kicked the champ out of the ring. Gunther took a breather before heading back inside, and Jey tried to lift the champ, but the latter turned it into a crossbody.

Jey managed to get a bodyslam before getting a Samoan Drop off a counter.

Gunther got a near-fall off a superplex and dropkick into a powerbomb. Jey reversed the second powerbomb and got the spear takedown and the frogsplash for a near fall of his own.

Gunther went and got the title belt, and it looked like he might walk off, but he hit Jey with the belt instead before locking in the sleeper hold in the ring.

Jey managed to break the hold before the champ delivered a beatdown. They traded boots to the face before reversing the sleeper into a German Suplex. Uso got the Spear and three splashes before locking in the sleeper hold on the champ, making him tap out!

Result: Jey Uso def. Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania

Grade: A

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day - World Tag Team Championship match

The New Day were in trouble early on and were sent out of the ring before Erik dropped Ivar on them. Then Ivar hit a big running crossbody into the LED screen on the apron. The New Day isolated Erik and went after his previously injured back, with Woods hitting double knees to the back.

Ivar got a big leg lariat, and Erik got a knee strike before the New Day broke up a double team move. Kofi took Ivar down in the ring and got the double stomp before Woods came in with a lateral press. Kofi held Ivar's feet down on the apron as Woods got the pin and picked up the title win.

Result: The New Day def. The War Raiders to become the new World Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

The match headed outside early, and Naomi was sent into the barricades before she came back with a kick on the apron. Jade took an X Factor off the apron to the floor before Naomi sent her back inside and hit a leg drop for a near fall.

Cargill came back with a Fallaway slam but took a bulldog off the top rope. Naomi got another near-fall off a moonsault before Jade tried for a KOD-type move, but it was reversed. Jade countered a big move into a powerbomb and hit Jaded before getting the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Naomi at WrestleMania

Grade: B

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship match

Jacob Fatu appeared in a werewolf mask while LA Knight rolled into the arena in a Maserati. Fatu countered an early BFT before getting the pop-up Samoan Drop. Knight countered the next Samoan Drop with an arm drag before tossing him head-first into the ringpost in the corner.

Knight hit a clothesline and the elbow drop before getting a near fall. Fatu got the big moonsault for a near fall before Knight got a BFT off a counter. Fatu kicked out and hit a series of moonsaults before getting the win.

Result: Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight to become the new United States Champion at WrestleMania

Grade: B+

Rey Mysterio was injured, and Rey Fenix was set to take his place against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: El Grande Americano vs. Rey Fenix

El Grande taunted luchador Vikingo, who was at the ringside, and caught a kick over the barricades before the match started. Fenix got a big hurricanrana and a missile dropkick in the ring before hitting a crossbody to the floor.

El Grande returned with some big suplexes in the ring before getting a backflip 450 splash.

El Grande dropped Fenix outside the ring before taking a metal piece from his tights and putting it under his mask, as he had done in earlier weeks.

Fenix hurt his leg off a dive, possibly from a kick to the metal plate. El Grande got a headbutt with the loaded mask and then a flying headbutt before getting the win.

Result: El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix at WrestleMania

Vikingo entered the ring after the match to check on Fenix and helped him up as WrestleMania continued.

Grade: B

HBK Shawn Michaels was out next and announced that the attendance for the night was 61,467.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship match

The champ was in control early on, and Flair returned with some chops before taking a big elbow in the corner. Stratton hit a springboard elbow and a spinebuster before Charlotte got a near-fall off a boot to the face.

Stratton took another kick to the face before dodging the Natural Selection.

Flair got the powerbomb, but Stratton managed to kick out of it. Stratton dodged the moonsault and got a spinebuster before taking a top rope crossbody. Charlotte attacked the champ's knee and set up the Figure Four leglock.

Stratton broke out and got a chop block on Flair's injured knee. Stratton went for the moonsault, but Charlotte got her knees up, hurting both herself and the champ.

Stratton stopped Flair from getting another dive, and the two fought on the ropes before Charlotte dropped the champ and hit Natural Selection from the top.

Flair taunted the champ, but the latter countered some big moves before getting the Alabama Slam into the corner. Charlotte took the prettiest moonsault ever before Stratton picked up the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Grade: A

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins came out at WrestleMania with a flamethrower and looked to be taking the 'Burn it Down' line too seriously. Roman Reigns was next, followed by CM Punk and Paul Heyman, who walked out to Living Color playing Cult of Personality live.

Punk headed out of the ring to talk to Heyman as the match began, and Seth was trying to speak to Reigns about it, but The OTC struck him down and got some big kicks in the corner. Punk came back and attacked both men before he was taken down by Roman, who also hit Rollins with the drive-by.

Punk reversed a whip into the ringpost before Rollins hit the big dive on the OTC and tossed him into the barricades and steel steps outside. Rollins hit Punk with a trash can as the match headed into the crowd.

Punk managed to reverse into a suplex into the trash can on the concrete floor in the stands.

Reigns came in with a dive on Rollins and Punk before clearing the Spanish announcement desk. Roman hit them with a giant Prime bottle before getting a big Samoan Drop on Punk in the ring. Punk came back with a neckbreaker before Rollins blocked the GTS.

Punk got some running knees on both opponents in either corner before getting a DDT/Inverted DDT combo on them. Rollins took an elbow drop before trying for a superplex, but Roman and Punk took him down.

Roman got the Superman punch on Punk before the latter countered the Spear and almost got the GTS.

Reigns was caught in the anaconda vice before Rollins hit a dive and broke it up. Rollins got a pedigree for a near fall on Reigns before The OTC hit a spear on Seth, and Punk hit the GTS on Roman for a near fall. Rollins yelled at Roman and said Punk didn't belong here, trying to get Reigns to team up with him.

Reigns reluctantly walked outside the ring, but was hyped up as if he was ready for the SHIELD bomb. Instead, he hit Rollins with an uppercut and powerbombed Punk through the announce desk before doing the same to Rollins through the Spanish announce desk.

Rollins took a spear from the OTC for a near fall in the ring before locking in the Guillotine on Punk and staring Heyman down. Punk reversed the hold but was caught in a Sharpshooter by Rollins.

Rollins and Reigns were fighting on the mat when Punk came in with a stomp on Reigns and the GTS on Rollins for another near fall.

Reigns got a spear on Punk, and Seth got the stomp on Roman before all three men were down. Heyman approached the ring with a steel chair and looked at Punk and Reigns before handing it to the Second City Saint! Roman was shocked, but Paul walked behind Punk and hit a low blow!

Heyman said, "You made me do it!" to Punk before handing the chair to Reigns. Reigns took Punk down with the chair before Heyman pointed at Rollins, who was exposed and ready to be hit.

As Reigns was about to take Rollins down, Heyman also hit a low blow on Roman! Heyman handed the chair to Rollins, who smashed Roman with it and got the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. CM Punk & Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Grade: A+

WrestleMania Night One went off the air as Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman exited the ring.

