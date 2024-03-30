Becky Lynch FINALLY gets involved in Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' feud; roasts former WWE Champion on Twitter

Becky Lynch recently took a hilarious jibe at Drew McIntyre on Twitter.

The Scottish Warrior has been taking shots at Seth Rollins left and right for quite some time now. Fans now call him the biggest hater in WWE, over his never-ending jibes at Rollins and CM Punk.

McIntyre recently took another massive shot at Rollins, hinting that he should learn debating skills from his wife, Becky Lynch. He also showed a copy of Lynch's new book that she had sent him. A fan tagged The Man in their tweet, asking her to beat Drew up.

Here's Lynch's response to the fan:

"oh, I sent that to him so he’d know what a good wrestling biography looks like... Not that anyone even knows he wrote one."

McIntyre had his own book released in 2021, named A Chosen Destiny: My Story.

Becky Lynch is a pro when it comes to Twitter

Lynch has an incredibly strong social media game and is quite ruthless when it comes to feuding with fellow WWE Superstars on Twitter/Instagram. Back in early 2019, Lynch didn't hold back when taking shots at Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on The Road to WrestleMania 35. At one point, Lynch targeted Rousey's husband Travis Browne and the former UFC fighter was livid. She went on a heated rant soon after, calling WWE fake.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte are two of the biggest female stars in WWE history. While promoting her book recently, Lynch revealed that she regrets making those tweets and added that her social media jibes cost her real-life relationships. Lynch and Flair's friendship took a major hit over the years but the two stars have seemingly reconciled. Lynch recently revealed that the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt and others made her realize that life is too short and she shouldn't hold grudges.

What do you think of Lynch's insulting tweet targeting Drew McIntyre? Sound off in the comments!

