Becky Lynch gets called a "liar" by top WWE Superstar ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Becky Lynch will defend the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. On X (formerly Twitter), the challenger called The Man a "liar", sending a message in the process.

Ahead of their title match, Morgan tried to sneak attack Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Kickoff event. However, the latter was smart enough to avoid it, as she turned around and confronted the challenger.

On X, Morgan warned Becky Lynch and responded to her immediate reaction to the situation that unfolded at the kickoff event.

"Woman is not only selfish, but she’s a liar," wrote Morgan.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes WWE might have Liv Morgan beat Becky Lynch

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan will have the opportunity to win her second-ever singles championship in the company. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

According to Freddie Prinze Jr., WWE could have Morgan dethrone Becky Lynch, especially after the recent injury to Rhea Ripley. The untimely shoulder injury forced The Eradicator to relinquish the Women's World Championship after her successful title defense against The Man at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Writing with Freddie, Prinze Jr. predicted a victory for Morgan this weekend. He also dived deeper into the story and linked Morgan's 'Revenge Tour' and her wanting to take everything away from Mami, including Dominik Mysterio. He also shed light on how WWE could have a great storyline in the palm of their hands if Liv got a long title reign before Ripley finally returned.

"She has been dropping hints that she is going to take everything from Rhea Ripley. We've even seen Dominik and interactions between them. To give Liv a long, successful title reign until Rhea gets back could be real, real special. So, I think, and I hope, Liv Morgan is going to win," said Prinze Jr.

Becky Lynch won the vacant championship after winning a 14-woman Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW. She last eliminated Morgan to win the Women's World Championship, and the latter eventually found herself another shot at the title.

At WrestleMania XL, The Man was unsuccessful in dethroning Ripley. Unfortunately for the latter, her title reign came to an abrupt ending and she had to vacate it due to a long-term injury.