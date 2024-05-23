[Watch] Ex-champion attempts a sneak attack on Becky Lynch at WWE event; The Man comments

World Women's Champion Becky Lynch almost fell victim to a sneak attack from a top RAW superstar at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Kickoff event. After the failed attempt, The Man sent a message to her attacker.

The superstar in question was none other than Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will challenge Big Time Becks for her title at King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During Lynch's appearance on the premium live event's Kickoff event, the former Riott Squad member sneaked behind her back and attempted to attack her. However, the champion turned around and faced her challenger to avoid getting jumped.

As the two superstars had a face-off on the stage, Lynch urged Morgan to take a shot at her. Nevertheless, the latter backed away. The Man later commented on what happened in a video posted on WWE's Instagram page:

"Liv tried to attack me from behind. I think she figured that's the only way she's gonna beat me cuz she know she can't beat me in a fair fight," she said.

Former WWE writer hopes Liv Morgan dethrones Becky Lynch

Although the Stamford-based company seemingly planned a feud between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, the latter suffered a legitimate injury and had to relinquish the Women's World Championship before going on hiatus to recover. Although some expected Morgan to capture the vacant title in a Battle Royal that took place on RAW, Becky Lynch was the one who emerged victorious.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed on the Busted Open podcast that the company probably decided to put the title on Lynch because they needed a top star to carry it until they built up Morgan. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. now hopes the former Riott Squad member dethrones The Man at King and Queen of the Ring:

"She has been dropping hints that she is going to take everything from Rhea Ripley. We've even seen Dominik and interactions between them. To give Liv a long, successful title reign until Rhea gets back could be real, real special. So, I think, and I hope, Liv Morgan is going to win," he said on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

Morgan has had a few interactions with Dominik Mysterio on RAW over the past few weeks, sparking rumors about them potentially joining forces. It would be interesting to see if Dirty Dom would help Mami's rival defeat Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring.

Who do you think will walk out of King and Queen of the Ring with the Women's World Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

