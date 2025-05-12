Becky Lynch goes on rant ahead of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch went on a heated rant ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The Man challenged for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this past Saturday night at WWE Backlash.

Ahead of tonight's episode of the red brand, Big Time Becks shared a video on her Instagram story of being asked to name her dream autograph. She claimed that it was a stupid question and suggested that she was the only person on the planet worthy of getting an autograph from. However, Lynch eventually changed her mind and named Pearl Jam's lead singer, Eddie Vedder.

"That is a stupid question. What are you asking me stupid questions for? If I could get anybody's autograph, whose autograph would I get? The only person worth getting an autograph from is me. Stupid question. Oh, wait, maybe Eddie Vedder," she said.

Lynch went on a rant ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Becky Lynch on Instagram]

Lyra Valkyria successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at Backlash. The 28-year-old defeated the veteran by rolling her up at the PLE.

Lynch returned from her hiatus as Valkyria's tag team partner at WWE WrestleMania 41, and the two stars won the Women's Tag Team Championship together. However, they lost the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the next night on RAW, and Lynch turned heel following the match.

Bill Apter praises Becky Lynch following WWE Backlash

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter spoke highly of Becky Lynch following her loss to Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash.

Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by winning a tournament earlier this year. She has battled Lynch in the past and defeated her at Halloween Havoc 2023 to become the NXT Women's Champion.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter praised Lynch for her performance at the PLE this past Saturday night. He noted that the former Women's World Champion helped make the Women's Intercontinental Champion into a bigger star.

"Lyra Valkyria was incredible in her match. Becky Lynch was an incredible opponent for her. Let her showcase everything she did. She's getting better and better, Lyra Valkyria. Remember, you're only as good as you and your opponent can make you look. And Lynch was a master in helping Lyra get over tonight."

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 38-year-old following her loss to Lyra Valkyria at Backlash 2025.

