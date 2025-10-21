Becky Lynch isn’t intimidating, according to WWE veteran; mocks her backstage promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Becky Lynch's confrontation with Paul Heyman. She caight up with the Oracle during a backstage segment.
The Man comes face-to-face with Paul Heyman after Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and The Oracle betrayed The Visionary last week. Heyman claimed that it was not his idea to turn on Rollins. However, Lynch did not buy intyo his explanation and warned that Seth would return soon and take about anyone who crossed him. In fact, Becky said that Rollins had expected Paul to turn on him and was shocked that it took so long.
On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo explained that WWE was trying to create a storyline where Becky is taking care of her injured husband. However, he couldn't take the promo seriously this week. He felt that Becky was not physically intimidating and it was hard to consider her as any sort of a serious threat. The veteran writer claimed that the spot was not believable and did not get too much of a reaction from the fans either.
"They're trying to tell a story of everything Becky is going through and now Seth is out. Bro, you can't look at Becky Lynch and think she's a bada*s. She's 90 freaking lbs. Let's take a stroll down memory lane. When Moolah came out and beat somebody up, you believed it. Becky Lynch is 95 lbs. So when you put her in this kind of a spot, it's not believeable, bro. You're not getting a reaction that they think you're getting, man."
Becky Lynch defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship this week against Maxxine Dupri. The match ended in a DQ when Lynch smashed Dupri with the title to hand her opponent the victory.
