  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • Becky Lynch issues statement & secret footage after Seth Rollins shockingly returns and wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch issues statement & secret footage after Seth Rollins shockingly returns and wins the World Heavyweight Championship

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 03, 2025 02:18 GMT
She has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)
She has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch has issued a statement now that Seth Rollins has shockingly returned and won the World Heavyweight Championship. She has also released secret footage of the key moment.

Ad

At SummerSlam Night 1, in the main event, Gunther lost to CM Punk, with the Straight Edge Superstar becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. He did not have long to celebrate, though, as he was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who came out on crutches. It seemed like just a warning at first, but it was soon revealed that Rollins had been faking his injury all along. He dropped the crutches and attacked Punk with the briefcase. He then cashed in and hit the Stomp to become the new champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, Becky Lynch issued a statement on Twitter/X, revealing that her husband's injury was fake, and asked fans not to believe everything they saw online.

"Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam," she captioned the post.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

She also released a secret backstage video of the moment where Rollins won the title, and how she was celebrating and watching from behind the scenes.

Ad

She jumped and clapped. She had posted pictures of Seth with the crutches before and asked fans if her posts had been misleading in the video. An injured Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were also present backstage.

"Oh I'm sorry, were some of my posts misleading? Hahaha!"

Becky Lynch is clearly very happy for Seth Rollins.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications