Becky Lynch issues statement & secret footage after Seth Rollins shockingly returns and wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch has issued a statement now that Seth Rollins has shockingly returned and won the World Heavyweight Championship. She has also released secret footage of the key moment.At SummerSlam Night 1, in the main event, Gunther lost to CM Punk, with the Straight Edge Superstar becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. He did not have long to celebrate, though, as he was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who came out on crutches. It seemed like just a warning at first, but it was soon revealed that Rollins had been faking his injury all along. He dropped the crutches and attacked Punk with the briefcase. He then cashed in and hit the Stomp to become the new champion.Now, Becky Lynch issued a statement on Twitter/X, revealing that her husband's injury was fake, and asked fans not to believe everything they saw online.&quot;Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam,&quot; she captioned the post.She also released a secret backstage video of the moment where Rollins won the title, and how she was celebrating and watching from behind the scenes.She jumped and clapped. She had posted pictures of Seth with the crutches before and asked fans if her posts had been misleading in the video. An injured Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were also present backstage.&quot;Oh I'm sorry, were some of my posts misleading? Hahaha!&quot;Becky Lynch is clearly very happy for Seth Rollins.