Becky Lynch laid out by tag team partner on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch will be defending her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop at Royal Rumble. However, tonight on Monday Night RAW, Lynch teamed up with her challenger to take on Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a tag team match.

But when it looked like Big Time Becks was about to score the pinfall for her team after hitting Morgan with the Manhandle Slam, Doudrop entered the ring and took out Lynch with a splash. She then proceeded to pin Morgan and score the victory.

She then laid out Lynch with a second-rope move akin to WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna's Banzai Drop.

Things seem to be heating up between Lynch and Doudrop, and it remains to be seen what the outcome will be when the two superstars face each other at Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 30.

Becky Lynch will face Doudrop for the first time

Becky Lynch will be facing Doudrop for the first time in singles matches inside a WWE ring at Royal Rumble.

Doudrop became the No. 1 contender to Lynch's RAW Women's Title last Monday when she defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match. However, Doudrop achieved that due to Lynch, who interjected herself into the match.

While the RAW Women's Champion has faced and defeated both Belair and Morgan, she has never taken on anyone with the skillset of Doudrop. Despite both of them portraying heel characters on WWE programming, it seems the feud is heating up.

It was even made evident during tonight's match when Lynch ridiculed Doudrop and suggested that she take notes, which later progressed into the latter flattening the RAW Women's Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Doudrop will win her first title in WWE at Royal Rumble, or will Lynch successfully defend her gold yet again? Sound off in the comments below!

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Alan John